The President-COO of UDR (UDR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President-COO of UDR (UDR), Jerry Davis, sold shares of UDR for $467.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $50.61 and a one-year low of $38.36. UDR’s market cap is $13.59B and the company has a P/E ratio of 77.68.

The insider sentiment on UDR has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.