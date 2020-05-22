The President & COO of Sherwin-Williams Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & COO of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), David Sewell, exercised options to sell 8,013 SHW shares at $180.46 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.58M.

Following David Sewell’s last SHW Sell transaction on July 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 55.7%. In addition to David Sewell, 2 other SHW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $322 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.04 billion and had a net profit of $245 million. The company has a one-year high of $599.95 and a one-year low of $325.43. Currently, Sherwin-Williams Company has an average volume of 535.09K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $573.00, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sherwin-Williams Company has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering. The Consumer Brands Group segment sells portfolios of branded and private-label products through retailers in North America and in parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, and also operates global supply chain for paint and coatings. The Performance Coating Group segment offers coatings and finishes, and sells in industrial wood, protective and marine, coil, packaging, and automotive markets. The company was founded by Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.