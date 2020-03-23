The President & COO of Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & COO of Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX), John Longley, bought shares of OMEX for $9,082.

Following this transaction John Longley’s holding in the company was increased by 6.87% to a total of $140.9K. In addition to John Longley, one other OMEX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Odyssey Marine Exploration has an average volume of 23.51K.

The insider sentiment on Odyssey Marine Exploration has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.