The President & COO of National Healthcare (NHC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of National Healthcare (NHC), Robert Michael Ussery, sold shares of NHC for $109K.

Following Robert Michael Ussery’s last NHC Sell transaction on November 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 9.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on National Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $247 million and quarterly net profit of $19.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $246 million and had a net profit of $21.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.55 and a one-year low of $70.89. Currently, National Healthcare has an average volume of 37.32K.

Robert Michael Ussery’s trades have generated a 15.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.