The President & COO of Microchip (MCHP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Microchip (MCHP), Ganesh Moorthy, sold shares of MCHP for $1.28M.

Following Ganesh Moorthy’s last MCHP Sell transaction on May 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.0%. This is Moorthy’s first Sell trade following 14 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $112.47 and a one-year low of $53.15. MCHP’s market cap is $26.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 43.10.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.40, reflecting a -4.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MCHP with a $125.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.91M worth of MCHP shares and purchased $5.44M worth of MCHP shares. The insider sentiment on Microchip has been neutral according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

