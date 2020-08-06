The President & COO of James River Group (JRVR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of James River Group (JRVR), Robert Patrick Myron, sold shares of JRVR for $2.9M.

The company has a one-year high of $52.18 and a one-year low of $25.34. Currently, James River Group has an average volume of 197.22K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.75, reflecting a -10.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on James River Group has been neutral according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia through James River Insurance and James River Casualty. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on niche classes within the standard insurance markets, such as workers compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers and healthcare workers in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Casualty Reinsurance segment consists of JRG Re, which provides proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and to its U.S. based insurance companies. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.