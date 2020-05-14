The President & COO of Energizer Holdings (ENR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & COO of Energizer Holdings (ENR), Mark Stephen Lavigne, bought shares of ENR for $123.6K.

Following Mark Stephen Lavigne’s last ENR Buy transaction on August 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.7%. Following this transaction Mark Stephen Lavigne’s holding in the company was increased by 3.02% to a total of $4.07 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Energizer Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $587 million and GAAP net loss of -$117,700,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $556 million and had a GAAP net loss of $73.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.84 and a one-year low of $26.60. Currently, Energizer Holdings has an average volume of 691.31K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.91, reflecting a -15.0% downside. Six different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.