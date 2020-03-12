The President & COO of Casella Waste is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & COO of Casella Waste (CWST), Edwin Johnson, exercised options to buy 8,012 CWST shares at $12.48 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.99K.

In addition to Edwin Johnson, 7 other CWST executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Johnson’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Casella Waste’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $194 million and quarterly net profit of $9.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.14 and a one-year low of $32.07. Currently, Casella Waste has an average volume of 319.69K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.04M worth of CWST shares and purchased $99.99K worth of CWST shares. The insider sentiment on Casella Waste has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edwin Johnson's trades have generated a 4.2% average return based on past transactions.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a solid waste services company, which engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services.