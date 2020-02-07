The President & COO of Camden Property (CPT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Camden Property (CPT), Malcolm Stewart, sold shares of CPT for $2.53M.

Following Malcolm Stewart’s last CPT Sell transaction on June 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.7%.

Based on Camden Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $267 million and quarterly net profit of $95.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $237 million and had a net profit of $38.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $116.67 and a one-year low of $96.05. Currently, Camden Property has an average volume of 630.56K.

The insider sentiment on Camden Property has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.