The President & Chief Operating Officer of Western Copper is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Operating Officer of Western Copper (WRN), Paul George West-Sells, exercised options to sell 30,000 WRN shares for a total transaction value of $47.4K.

This recent transaction decreases Paul George West-Sells’ holding in the company by 15% to a total of $643.5K. Following Paul George West-Sells’ last WRN Sell transaction on December 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 25.22K. The company has a one-year high of $1.53 and a one-year low of $0.31.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.