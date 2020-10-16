The President & Chief Operating Officer of Fission Uranium (FCUUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Operating Officer of Fission Uranium (FCUUF), Ross E Mcelroy, bought shares of FCUUF for $7,130.

Following this transaction Ross E Mcelroy’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $480.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Fission Uranium has an average volume of 243.29K.

Starting in November 2019, FCUUF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.