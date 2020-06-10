The President & Chief Operating Officer of Cobalt Blockchain (COBCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Operating Officer of Cobalt Blockchain (COBCF), Lance William Hooper, sold shares of COBCF for $13.85K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cobalt Blockchain, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of peat resources. The company was founded by Leon F. La Prairie on May 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.