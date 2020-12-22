The President & Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Michael Belenkie, bought shares of AAVVF for $26.43K.

Following this transaction Michael Belenkie’s holding in the company was increased by 24% to a total of $103.2K.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$21,606,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.86 million. Currently, Advantage Oil & Gas has an average volume of 112.88K. The company has a one-year high of $2.15 and a one-year low of $0.61.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.66, reflecting a -48.7% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Desjardins, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Advantage Oil & Gas has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Belenkie's trades have generated a 28.9% average return based on past transactions.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.