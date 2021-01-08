The President & Chief Financial Officer of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Financial Officer of Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Craig Scott Billings, sold shares of WYNN for $530.4K.

Following Craig Scott Billings’ last WYNN Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 23.1%. In addition to Craig Scott Billings, 3 other WYNN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $152.13 and a one-year low of $35.84. WYNN’s market cap is $11.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.10.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.36, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wynn Resorts has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.