The President & Chief Financial Officer of Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Financial Officer of Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF), Samira Sakhia, bought shares of KHTRF for $9,240.

Following this transaction Samira Sakhia’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $201.2K. In addition to Samira Sakhia, 3 other KHTRF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.24 million and quarterly net profit of $18.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 21.00K. The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $3.44.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.69, reflecting a -27.1% downside. Six different firms, including Bloom Burton and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in November 2020, KHTRF received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Knight Therapeutics has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.