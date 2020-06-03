The President & Chief Executive Officer of Xenon (XENE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Xenon (XENE), Simon N Pimstone, sold shares of XENE for $42.37K.

In addition to Simon N Pimstone, 3 other XENE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Xenon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,484,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $11.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.45 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Xenon has an average volume of 245.14K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.75, reflecting a -44.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $273.6K worth of XENE shares and purchased $10.99K worth of XENE shares. The insider sentiment on Xenon has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Simon N Pimstone's trades have generated a 130.4% average return based on past transactions.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.