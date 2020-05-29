The President & Chief Executive Officer of Xenon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Xenon (XENE), Simon N Pimstone, exercised options to sell 1,108 XENE shares for a total transaction value of $22.74K.

Following Simon N Pimstone’s last XENE Sell transaction on August 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 10.9%. Following this transaction Simon N Pimstone’s holding in the company was decreased by 2% to a total of $3.74 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xenon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,484,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $11.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.45 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Xenon has an average volume of 90.03K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, reflecting a -43.0% downside.

Simon N Pimstone’s trades have generated a 199.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.