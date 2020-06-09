The President & Chief Executive Officer of Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Whitecap Resources (SPGYF), Grant Bradley Fagerheim, bought shares of SPGYF for $23.15K.

In addition to Grant Bradley Fagerheim, 3 other SPGYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Grant Bradley Fagerheim’s last SPGYF Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.37 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 281.54K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.86, reflecting a 15.6% upside. Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $194.4K worth of SPGYF shares and purchased $23.15K worth of SPGYF shares. The insider sentiment on Whitecap Resources has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.