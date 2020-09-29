The President & Chief Executive Officer of Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Whitecap Resources (SPGYF), Grant Bradley Fagerheim, bought shares of SPGYF for $61.74K.

This recent transaction increases Grant Bradley Fagerheim’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $5.83 million.

Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 12.81K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.58, reflecting a -28.4% downside. Starting in September 2020, SPGYF received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Eight different firms, including RBC Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $33.31K worth of SPGYF shares and purchased $89.79K worth of SPGYF shares. The insider sentiment on Whitecap Resources has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.