The President & Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International (VFF), Michael Anthony Degiglio, exercised options to sell 520,000 VFF shares for a total transaction value of $6M.

In addition to Michael Anthony Degiglio, 6 other VFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Michael Anthony Degiglio’s last VFF Sell transaction on June 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

Based on Village Farms International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $43.04 million and quarterly net profit of $520K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $704K. The company has a one-year high of $13.06 and a one-year low of $2.07.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.43, reflecting a -22.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Village Farms International has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities. It operates through the Produce Business, and Energy Business segments. The Produce Business segment produces, markets, and sells the product group which consists of premium quality tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in November 1990 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.