The President & Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Metals (TMQ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Tony Serafino Giardini, bought shares of TMQ for $290K.

This recent transaction increases Tony Serafino Giardini’s holding in the company by 60% to a total of $810.2K. In addition to Tony Serafino Giardini, 5 other TMQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $605.8K worth of TMQ shares and purchased $793.8K worth of TMQ shares. The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.