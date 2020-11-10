The President & Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies (THTX) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies (THTX), Paul LÃ©vesque, bought shares of THTX for $146.5K.

Following this transaction Paul LÃ©vesque’s holding in the company was increased by 271% to a total of $155.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Theratechnologies has an average volume of 11.33K. The company has a one-year high of $4.07 and a one-year low of $1.33.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.79, reflecting a -54.5% downside.

Paul LÃ©vesque’s trades have generated a -19.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.