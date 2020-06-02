The President & Chief Executive Officer of The Yield Growth (BOSQF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of The Yield Growth (BOSQF), Penny O White, bought shares of BOSQF for $3,384.

This is White’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Currently, The Yield Growth has an average volume of 380.08K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.74.

The insider sentiment on The Yield Growth has been negative according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Yield Growth Corp develops cannabis and wellness-related assets which includes acquisition, development, marketing and sales of wellness products and technology solutions. The company develops, sell and license wellness products through its wholly owned subsidiary. The Yield Growth Corp produces products containing cannabis Sativa hemp oil and hemp root oil. Its product offerings include lip balm, anti-ageing serum, vitalize daily ritual oil, deodorant, vitalize facial mist, balance facial mist, align facial mist, and others.