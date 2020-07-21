The President & Chief Executive Officer of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF), Brian Leslie Schmidt, bought shares of TNEYF for $20.31K.

Following this transaction Brian Leslie Schmidt’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $770.6K. In addition to Brian Leslie Schmidt, 2 other TNEYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 1,000. The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.98, reflecting a -37.1% downside. Four different firms, including National Bank and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tamarack Valley Energy has been positive according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.