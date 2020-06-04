The President & Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Financial (SLF), Dean Arthur Connor, exercised options to sell 28,103 SLF shares for a total transaction value of $1.34M.

Following Dean Arthur Connor’s last SLF Sell transaction on May 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.4%. In addition to Dean Arthur Connor, one other SLF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $24.37. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 554.57K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.31, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.65M worth of SLF shares and purchased $14.55K worth of SLF shares. The insider sentiment on Sun Life Financial has been negative according to 128 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services. The Sun Life Financial United States segment consists of group benefits, international and in-force management services. The Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivers investment products through MFS investment management, and Sun Life investment management. The Sun Life Financial Asia segment comprises of Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.