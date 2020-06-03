The President & Chief Executive Officer of SilverCrest Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of SilverCrest Metals (SILV), Nathan Eric Fier, exercised options to sell 81,000 SILV shares for a total transaction value of $999.4K.

In addition to Nathan Eric Fier, 2 other SILV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.56 and a one-year low of $3.26. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.54.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.89, reflecting a -2.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on SilverCrest Metals has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.