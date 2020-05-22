The President & Chief Executive Officer of Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Nolan Allan Watson, sold shares of SAND for $4.89M.

Following Nolan Allan Watson’s last SAND Sell transaction on November 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Based on Sandstorm Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.33 million and GAAP net loss of -$10,342,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.17 million and had a net profit of $2.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $3.32. SAND’s market cap is $1.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 874.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.47, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sandstorm Gold has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.