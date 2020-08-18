The President & Chief Executive Officer of Royal Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Royal Gold (RGLD), William Holmes Heissenbuttel, exercised options to sell 462 RGLD shares for a total transaction value of $60.68K.

Following William Holmes Heissenbuttel’s last RGLD Sell transaction on June 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 47.5%. In addition to William Holmes Heissenbuttel, 3 other RGLD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Royal Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $49.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $26.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.64 and a one-year low of $59.78. Currently, Royal Gold has an average volume of 447.05K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $142.25, reflecting a -1.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Royal Gold has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.