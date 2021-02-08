The President & Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold (ROGFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold (ROGFF), John Andrew Dorward, sold shares of ROGFF for $16.12K.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.38 million and quarterly net profit of $4.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.26 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 22.92K. The company has a one-year high of $1.48 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.11, reflecting a -45.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.12K worth of ROGFF shares and purchased $97.02K worth of ROGFF shares.

John Andrew Dorward's trades have generated a -4.3% average return based on past transactions.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.