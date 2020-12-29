The President & Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold (ROGFF), John Andrew Dorward, exercised options to sell 700,000 ROGFF shares for a total transaction value of $1.24M.

This is Dorward’s first Sell trade following 9 Buy transactions. Following this transaction John Andrew Dorward’s holding in the company was decreased by 3% to a total of $2.57 million.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.38 million and quarterly net profit of $4.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.26 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million. ROGFF’s market cap is $519 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.40. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 12.61K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.92, reflecting a -29.2% downside.

John Andrew Dorward's trades have generated a -4.8% average return based on past transactions.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.