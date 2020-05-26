The President & Chief Executive Officer of Quarterhill (QTRHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Quarterhill (QTRHF), Paul Hill, bought shares of QTRHF for $250.1K.

This is Hill’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:EQ back in January 2019

Based on Quarterhill’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.16 million and quarterly net profit of $5.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.93 million. Currently, Quarterhill has an average volume of 39.01K. QTRHF’s market cap is $170 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Starting in February 2020, QTRHF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted software as a service applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.