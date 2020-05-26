The President & Chief Executive Officer of PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), Andrew M Phillips, bought shares of PREKF for $41.89K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew M Phillips’ holding in the company by 1% to a total of $4.62 million.

The company has a one-year high of $14.80 and a one-year low of $4.64. PREKF’s market cap is $1.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.73, reflecting a -14.6% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on PrairieSky Royalty has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew M Phillips' trades have generated a -11.5% average return based on past transactions.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.