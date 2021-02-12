The President & Chief Executive Officer of PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), Andrew M Phillips, bought shares of PREKF for $72.96K.

Following Andrew M Phillips’ last PREKF Buy transaction on May 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.5%. In addition to Andrew M Phillips, 2 other PREKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.37 and a one-year low of $4.64. PREKF’s market cap is $2.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 86.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.38, reflecting a -11.9% downside. Six different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2021, PREKF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.