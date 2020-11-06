The President & Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals (DUVNF), Jeffrey J Reeder, sold shares of DUVNF for $20K.

DUVNF’s market cap is $2.23 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.40. Currently, Peruvian Metals has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20K worth of DUVNF shares and purchased $39.05K worth of DUVNF shares. The insider sentiment on Peruvian Metals has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peruvian Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Peru. Geographically, it has two segments namely Peru and Canada. Its projects include Panteria, Mansa Musa, Huachocolpa and Gold and Silver Projects in Northern Peru.