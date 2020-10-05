The President & Chief Executive Officer of Parex Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Parex Resources (PARXF), David Robert Taylor, exercised options to sell 15,368 PARXF shares for a total transaction value of $229.3K.

Following this transaction David Robert Taylor’s holding in the company was decreased by 3% to a total of $5.82 million. In addition to David Robert Taylor, 2 other PARXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Parex Resources has an average volume of 601. PARXF’s market cap is $1.45 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.96, reflecting a -39.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Parex Resources has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.