The President & Chief Executive Officer of Pan American Silver is Exercising Options

On May 20 it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Pan American Silver (PAAS), Michael Steinmann, exercised options to sell 14,334 PAAS shares for a total transaction value of $529.1K.

Following Michael Steinmann’s last PAAS Sell transaction on November 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.8%. This recent transaction decreases Michael Steinmann’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $2.48 million.

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $358 million and GAAP net loss of -$76,807,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $2.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $10.26.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.19, reflecting a 7.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been neutral according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.