The President & Chief Executive Officer of Ovintiv (OVV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Ovintiv (OVV), Douglas James Suttles, bought shares of OVV for $17.5K.

Following Douglas James Suttles’ last OVV Buy transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.2%. This recent transaction increases Douglas James Suttles’ holding in the company by 2% to a total of $916.1K.

Based on Ovintiv’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion and quarterly net profit of $421 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $245 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $2.10. OVV’s market cap is $2.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.19, reflecting a 35.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Ovintiv has been positive according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ovintiv, Inc. produces and develops multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. The firm operates through the following segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations and Market Optimization. The Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Market Optimization segment’s activities are managed by the Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals team, which is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s proprietary production to third party customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.