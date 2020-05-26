The President & Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Mining (OBNNF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Mining (OBNNF), John Feliks Burzynski, sold shares of OBNNF for $184.1K.

In addition to John Feliks Burzynski, 11 other OBNNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 147.48K. The company has a one-year high of $3.23 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.12, reflecting a -29.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.34M worth of OBNNF shares and purchased $16.2K worth of OBNNF shares. The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been neutral according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Feliks Burzynski's trades have generated a 35.3% average return based on past transactions.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.