The President & Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Mining (OBNNF) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Mining (OBNNF), John Feliks Burzynski, sold shares of OBNNF for $349.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 124.64K. The company has a one-year high of $3.23 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.26, reflecting a -29.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been neutral according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.