The President & Chief Executive Officer of Nuinsco Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF), Paul Latimer Jones, exercised options to sell 3,075,000 NWIFF shares for a total transaction value of $30.75K.

In addition to Paul Latimer Jones, 4 other NWIFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Paul Latimer Jones has reported another 3 Sell trades on NWIFF for a total of $85.24K.

Currently, Nuinsco Resources has an average volume of 44.76K. NWIFF’s market cap is $5.34 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.70.

The insider sentiment on Nuinsco Resources has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nuinsco Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of properties for precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes Sunbeam gold prospect, Prairie Lake project, and El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was founded on October 24, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.