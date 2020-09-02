The President & Chief Executive Officer of Novagold Resources New is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Novagold Resources New (NG), Gregory Anthony Lang, exercised options to sell 52,852 NG shares for a total transaction value of $727.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.85 and a one-year low of $4.65. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.52.

Gregory Anthony Lang’s trades have generated a -34.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NovaGold Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered Vancouver, Canada.