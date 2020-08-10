The President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Ronald William Thiessen, bought shares of NAK for $19.89K.

In addition to Ronald William Thiessen, 3 other NAK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.35.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.60, reflecting a -41.5% downside. Starting in July 2020, NAK received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $181.4K worth of NAK shares and purchased $1.31M worth of NAK shares. The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ronald William Thiessen's trades have generated a 18.2% average return based on past transactions.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.