The President & Chief Executive Officer of Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF), Frank Vang-Jensen, bought shares of NBNKF for $1.01M.

This recent transaction increases Frank Vang-Jensen’s holding in the company by 26% to a total of $749.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.82 and a one-year low of $4.90. Currently, Nordea Bank Abp has an average volume of .

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.97, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Frank Vang-Jensen’s trades have generated a 1.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordea Bank Abp provides full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers household customers a full range of financial services and solutions through digital and other channels. The Commercial & Business Banking segment serves, advices and partners with small, medium and large corporate customers. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, cash management, and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services to large corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and pensions solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.