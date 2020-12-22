The President & Chief Executive Officer of Mirati Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Charles M Baum, exercised options to sell 40,000 MRTX shares for a total transaction value of $9.38M.

Following Charles M Baum’s last MRTX Sell transaction on April 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 138.9%. In addition to Charles M Baum, one other MRTX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Mirati Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.42 million and GAAP net loss of -$88,163,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $988K and had a GAAP net loss of $54.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $249.42 and a one-year low of $66.01. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 475.01K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $240.50, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mirati Therapeutics has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

