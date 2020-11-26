The President & Chief Executive Officer of Millennial Lithium is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Millennial Lithium (MLNLF), Farhad Abasov, exercised options to sell 693,000 MLNLF shares for a total transaction value of $2M.

In addition to Farhad Abasov, 6 other MLNLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Farhad Abasov has reported another 3 Sell trades on MLNLF for a total of $338.1K.

Currently, Millennial Lithium has an average volume of 42.76K. The company has a one-year high of $2.42 and a one-year low of $0.38.

The insider sentiment on Millennial Lithium has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties. The firm’s projects includes Pastos Grandes, and Cauchari. It operates through Canada and Argentina geographical segments. The company was founded on March 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.