The President & Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF), Derek Watson Evans, bought shares of MEGEF for $314.7K.

This recent transaction increases Derek Watson Evans’ holding in the company by 105% to a total of $513K. In addition to Derek Watson Evans, 2 other MEGEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 17.45K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.79, reflecting a -35.5% downside.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.