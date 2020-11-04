The President & Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF), Derek Watson Evans, bought shares of MEGEF for $78.02K.

Following this transaction Derek Watson Evans’ holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $585.3K. In addition to Derek Watson Evans, 3 other MEGEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 54.95K. The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $0.82.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.80, reflecting a -32.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on MEG Energy has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Derek Watson Evans’ trades have generated a 2.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.