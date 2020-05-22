The President & Chief Executive Officer of Maxar Technologies is Exercising Options

On May 19 it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Daniel Lee Jablonsky, exercised options to sell 17,055 MAXR shares for a total transaction value of $158.1K.

In addition to Daniel Lee Jablonsky, 6 other MAXR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.45 and a one-year low of $5.79. MAXR’s market cap is $605 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.74, reflecting a -23.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Maxar Technologies has been negative according to 123 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.