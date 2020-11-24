The President & Chief Executive Officer of Magnit PJSC (MGJNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Magnit PJSC (MGJNF), Jan Gezinyus Dunning, bought shares of MGJNF for $434.5K.

This is Dunning’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on LENTY back in April 2014

MGJNF’s market cap is $11.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 72.10. Currently, Magnit PJSC has an average volume of .

Magnit PJSC is a food retailer which operates a chain of discount supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets under the Magnit name. The company’s stores are located in the Southern, Central, Volga, Northwestern, and Urals regions of Russia. The majority of Magnit’s food items are sold under its private label. Through its subsidiaries, Magnit operates a wide range of businesses, including food retail and wholesale, imports, transportation services, rent operations, food production and processing, and IT operations. The company owns several distribution centers and a fleet of vehicles.