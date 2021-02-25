The President & Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Mining is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Mining (LUNMF), Marie Inkster, exercised options to sell 28,964 LUNMF shares for a total transaction value of $434.7K.

Following Marie Inkster’s last LUNMF Sell transaction on May 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.9%. This recent transaction decreases Marie Inkster’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $5.35 million.

The company has a one-year high of $12.45 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 141.01K.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a 19.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.